Cassper Nyovest gets dragged over his ‘Mr Price jeans’

Cassper Nyovest was shown no mercy when tweeps spotted him wearing a pair of Mr Price jeans, while boasting about his Bentleys and flashy Rolexs

The rapper has often come under fire for being a ‘show-off’ especially on Twitter, so when a user noticed the jeans they ripped him to shreds.

It all went down on Cassper’s Twitter when the user tagged him on a tweet, calling him to order about the jeans.

Cassper’s die-hard fans quickly rallied around him in defence, saying that he could shop wherever he felt like.

But his critics weren’t willing to let things slide.

I Had To Teach @CassperNyovest Never To Wear MR.Price Jeans And Drive A Bentley That doesn’t Make Sense B !!! Once You Go High End Everything High End … !!! — 45 DEGREES (@DIDI_MONSTA) July 15, 2018

“I’m talking about a lifestyle here. Talk to me if you know high end living! If you wear Ice, you can’t drive a Polo. It’s just a lifestyle,” the tweep added.

Cassper hit back at the hate, saying he did not see anything wrong with wearing Mr Price jeans.

The rapper, who has become accustomed to getting hate on social media, said that he didn’t care what people thought about him.

Ain’t nothing wrong with My Mr Price jeans bro. Hehe. Ya neh. Anyway, my rant ends here. Wish you all the best. God bless https://t.co/sbrQY1SFCC — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 15, 2018

Stop Looking at your brothers pockets and calculating how much of that money you think you deserve. O tla shwa ke pelo!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 15, 2018

“The envy that comes with success is something you can never prepare for. I’ve gotten to a point where I really don’t care anymore. I just watch people go from liking you, to not liking you, to liking you again. Abo, ‘You drive a Bentley but…’ can miss me. Keep it moving,” he added.

