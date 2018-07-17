 
Cassper Nyovest gets dragged over his ‘Mr Price jeans’

Cassper Nyovest's logo is almost identical to Cartoon Network's. Pic: Muzi Ntombela.

Cassper has always been slated for being a show-off, so when Twitter noticed the jeans they ripped him to shreds.

Cassper Nyovest was shown no mercy when tweeps spotted him wearing a pair of Mr Price jeans, while boasting about his Bentleys and flashy Rolexs

The rapper has often come under fire for being a ‘show-off’ especially on Twitter, so when a user noticed the jeans they ripped him to shreds.

It all went down on Cassper’s Twitter when the user tagged him on a tweet, calling him to order about the jeans.

Cassper’s die-hard fans quickly rallied around him in defence, saying that he could shop wherever he felt like.

But his critics weren’t willing to let things slide.

“I’m talking about a lifestyle here. Talk to me if you know high end living! If you wear Ice, you can’t drive a Polo. It’s just a lifestyle,” the tweep added.

Cassper hit back at the hate, saying he did not see anything wrong with wearing Mr Price jeans.

The rapper, who has become accustomed to getting hate on social media, said that he didn’t care what people thought about him.

“The envy that comes with success is something you can never prepare for. I’ve gotten to a point where I really don’t care anymore. I just watch people go from liking you, to not liking you, to liking you again. Abo, ‘You drive a Bentley but…’ can miss me. Keep it moving,” he added.

