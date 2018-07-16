Distruction Boyz lash out at Mampintsha

There seems to be more drama headed in Mampintsha’s direction, even though currently it looks like the the West Ink Records boss could do with a break.

Between feuding with Masechaba Ndlovu and being accused of physically abusing his former (possibly current, who knows?) fiancé Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha has now appeared in the crosshairs of Distruction Boyz, who’ve accused him of non-payment of debts.

The Gqom duo took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with Mampintsha, claiming he still owes them money for the work they did on Babes Wodumo’s hit track ‘Wololo’. They also said that West Ink pretty much owes its high profile to the success of that tune.

You better start paying what you owe us ! @MampintshaNuz cc @westinkrecords — Distruction Boyz (@DistructionB) July 16, 2018

Wololo made a name for @westinkrecords and made Babes Wodumo #MampintshaPayUs — Distruction Boyz (@DistructionB) July 16, 2018

Not content with calling both Mampintsha and West Ink out for withholding what they believe they’re owed, Distruction Boyz also addressed Mampintsha’s car crash interview on Metro FM with Ndlovu, saying that they feel someone needs to pray for him.

You busy telling people that , they need #UTHANDAZO at the other hand you doing the evil things ????. @MampintshaNuz We guess the person who needs UTHANDAZO is the greediness inside you . — Distruction Boyz (@DistructionB) July 16, 2018

Ouch!

Mampintsha for his part hasn’t responded yet to the Distruction Boyz lashing out at him. Knowing Mampintsha, though, we feel we won’t have to wait long until he does. Watch this space…