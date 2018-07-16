Downton Abbey movie in the works

If you’re one of the many, many folk who were left wanting more after Dowton Abbey closed its doors on its sixth season, you’re in luck.

Focus Features has announced that it’s collaborating with Carnival Films on a Downton Abbey feature film and production is set to begin shortly. On top of that, most of the original cast from the series will return, including Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, and Hugh Bonneville.

Details about the film’s plot are thin on the ground at this but series creator and Academy Award winner Julian Fellows will apparently be penning the screenplay. Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the film.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski.

“We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

If you never watched any of Downton Abbey (and congrats, you’re probably one of ten people on the planet), the series followed the lives of the upper class Crawley family and the servants who worked on their estate at the turn of the 20th century.

It racked up a lot of awards in its time including 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Special BAFTA award. Over the years it received 69 Emmy nominations in total, making it the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys.