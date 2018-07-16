Actress Motsoaledi Setumo flees home over ‘witchcraft’ fears

After apparently discovering blood sprinkled on her car, ‘The Queen’ actress, Motsoaledi Setumo moved out of her parents’ home out of fear.

Sunday World is reporting that the actress believed that her enemies were apparently trying to cast an evil spell on her.

The tabloid claims that two of Motsoaledi’s friends, who preferred to remain anonymous said that she was currently living in fear.

One source told the paper that she was left shaken when she woke up one morning to find what looked like blood smeared all over her white BMW and on the walls of their garage.

“She was shocked when she woke up the following morning to find what looked like blood sprinkled on the car. And the white wall in the garage also had what looked like blood stains,” said the source.

A second source told the tabloid that Motsoaledi was now staying in rented apartment in Fourways, and asked fans to keep her in their prayers.

When contacted by Sunday World, Motsoaledi declined to comment, saying it was a sensitive matter that she did not want to discuss in the media.

Miss Lesego 2001 ????!! A post shared by Motsoaledi Mots Setumo (@mo_setumo) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

