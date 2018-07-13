Eight Times Emtee had us questioning his wellbeing

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet this week, you will have seen Emtee’s name pop up in tabloids as well as your timeline. The bottom line is: people are worried about the young rapper.

The father of two was captured on video during a performance last week and he appeared to be intoxicated while on stage.

However, those who have been following Emtee for a long time will know that this isn’t the first time we’ve ever been worried about the Ambitiouz Rapper…

When he tweeted about racism

When Emtee described race as a “throwback” we were worried for both his well being and his judgement. After all, racial issues are as important today as they have ever been.

I don't hate on @ EMtee but I was offended when he said it a throwback racism when panny sparrow called us monkeys. #MMA15 — The Aries Memela (@thembeka_lov465) February 27, 2016

When he twarred with himself

Erm… yeah, we didn’t quite get this one either. Emtee seemed shared a shady tweet, and then he want on to respond with even spicier response… what was up with that?

Is Emtee Okay Mara I'm worried about him……. pic.twitter.com/EzndTGJBfL — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ . (@NoChill4D) June 25, 2018

When Lerato Kganyago warned him about his lifestyle

The writing has been on the wall for a while. So much so that Lerato Kganyago felt compelled to speak out and express her worries about the way he’s living his life after she saw him drinking ‘soda’ (it is rumoured that Emtee is a heavy codeine drinker).

When he talked about his son smoking

Emtee promised that his son would only smoke the ‘good tingz’ when he was old enough. While we can accept that parenting techniques differ by the individual, smoking is not exactly a habit we’d condone.

I’ll make sure he smokes good Tingz. Not no nyaope or whatever it YOU smokin on. Bum ass nigga https://t.co/2ukM06KqAU — ThankYou (@EmteeSA) March 18, 2018

When he began speaking with an American accent

This might have been one of the lighter worries we had about Emtee’s wellbeing, but let’s face facts: it was puzzling on a number of levels!

😢🤕💔 A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:07am PST

The numerous times he’s threatened to fight

Violence is not the answer for any situation, which is why we’re always concerned whenever Emtee threatens to fight those who question or anger him. The last thing he needs is a criminal record for battery.

Nobody ever confronted me about no beef shit since I was born. Ima give away 10k to The first person who does. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE — ThankYou (@EmteeSA) March 28, 2018

When he showed us his… um… member

To this day we still don’t know how (or why) this happened. Emtee flashed his penis during an Instagram Live stream and he became the talk of the country.

Drama: Rapper Emtee live streams his man_hood on Instagram…says it was a ‘big’ mistake https://t.co/a7WB2QJsU2 pic.twitter.com/S2FCFow6sh — iHarare (@iharare) October 30, 2017

When he “performed” while under the influence

We’ve never been more worried about Emtee than we were when this video surfaced. Plenty of his peers have offered him advice but the only question is: will he take it?

Emtee career is gonna go down the drain, this guy doesn't respect hz fans pic.twitter.com/cMCkBLD43t — Ice-t Piliso (@Ice_tPiliso) July 8, 2018

