Ntsiki Mazwai slams Global Citizen Festival

One person who isn’t losing her mind over the Global Citizen Festival, which plans to bring headliners including Jay-Z and Beyoncé (and many more artists) to Mzansi is Ntsiki Mazwai.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place in SA for the first time in December, and apart from bringing some of the biggest names to our shores, it also aims to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela and help alleviate extreme poverty through charity initiatives.

While the entire country has been buzzing with excitement over the big names announced as part of the line-up, Ntsiki has slammed the festival, claiming it will show South Africans “grovelling”.

“(Not) looking forward to seeing my people grovel and act like idiots. Global Citizen is gonna show us low self-esteems,” she tweeted.

Ntsiki also questioned how much South African artists on the line-up would be getting paid compared to the American performers.

“I wonder how much South African musicians are getting paid… and how much the Americans are getting paid. Can we have an audit please?,” she added.

Beyoncé and JayZ didn't even pay their respect to the mother of the nation Winnie Mandela……now they wanna come eat? I see. — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 11, 2018

And Oprah Winfrey is a white creation…….. — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 11, 2018

Actually they are all white creations ????????????????????????made by master — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 11, 2018

Brought to you by All4Women