Trevor Noah is up for an Emmy Award

The 2018 Emmy Award nominees have been announced and Trevor Noah is up for the gong for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

The Daily Show host is in the running in a tough field that includes the likes of John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Samantha Bee.

The South African comedian took to Twitter to thank his supporters for voting him and his team into the running for this year’s award.

Wow, I visited Russia for 3 days and now The Daily Show is nominated for 3 Emmys. Next time I should stay for a week and then run for president ???? To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful. Spasibo ????????#Emmys — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2018

Elsewhere, HBO’s sword and sorcery drama Game Of Thrones has racked up an impressive 22 nominations including best drama, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and a vast number of technical awards. The Handmaid’s Tale, Saturday Night Live and The Crown also were nominated in multiple categories. Here’s a list of the non-technical awards in full:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk HistoryI

Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

For the full list of nominees, head over the Emmy Awards official website.