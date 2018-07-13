Trevor Noah is up for an Emmy Award

The 2018 Emmy Award nominees have been announced and Trevor Noah is up for the gong for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.
The Daily Show host is in the running in a tough field that includes the likes of John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Samantha Bee.
The South African comedian took to Twitter to thank his supporters for voting him and his team into the running for this year’s award.
Wow, I visited Russia for 3 days and now The Daily Show is nominated for 3 Emmys. Next time I should stay for a week and then run for president ????
To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful. Spasibo ????????#Emmys
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2018
Elsewhere, HBO’s sword and sorcery drama Game Of Thrones has racked up an impressive 22 nominations including best drama, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and a vast number of technical awards. The Handmaid’s Tale, Saturday Night Live and The Crown also were nominated in multiple categories. Here’s a list of the non-technical awards in full:
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
- Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- William H. Macy, Shameless
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Pamala Adlon, Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Matt Smith, The Crown
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Drunk HistoryI
- Love You America with Sarah Silverman
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
For the full list of nominees, head over the Emmy Awards official website.