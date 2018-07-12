 
Celebrities 12.7.2018 02:03 pm

SA actress Phumzile Sitole lands role in ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Citizen Reporter

Phumzile Sitole will play the role of Akers on Netflix’s female prison drama.

Another South African artist is about to step onto the international stage in the form of Phumzile Sitole. The actress has just been added as the latest cast member for the Netflix female prison drama ‘Orange Is The New Black’.

Sitole is set to play the role of Antoinetta ‘Akers’ Kerson and will appear in nine episodes. The next season of the show premieres on Netflix on July 27th.

This isn’t Sitole’s first international role – she has acted in The Good Wife spin-off series, The Good Fight – but it’s certainly set to give her more screen time. She’s also acted in numerous stage plays and played the role of Rethabile Mothobi in local show Rights of Passage.

Sitole’s arrival on Orange Is The New Black was enough to prompt Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to take to Twitter to congratulate the actress.

Who knows? Maybe the minister is a fan of the Netflix series.

