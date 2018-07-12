Mampintsha fires shots at Masechaba Ndlovu’s divorce

Last night Metro FM DJ Masechaba Ndlovu took to Instagram to announce she was getting a divorce from her second husband, Vusi Ndlovu.

In a long and emotional post on the social media site, the TV and radio personality said she was separating from Vusi, but that the pair would still remain loving parents to their children. The post was accompanied by a picture of a woman opening her eyes using a razor blade.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlGvsIDjpGW/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Remember that the only people who will be mad at you for speaking the truth, are people who are living a lie. Do what you feel in your heart to be right,” she wrote.

Masechaba’s post has drawn much sympathy from fans and fellow celebrities alike, but there’s one individual who hasn’t exactly been a massive source of empathy – West Ink Records boss, Mampintsha. Instead, he posted a copy of Masechaba’s post and the words “We pray even for those who don’t like us”.

We pray even for those who don’t like us…???????? pic.twitter.com/u007Z39aIB — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) July 11, 2018

Anyone who has been following the developments in Mampintsha’s life will know that it was Masechaba who conducted the interview with Babes Wodumo on Metro FM, in which it was alleged that Babes had been physically abused by Mampintsha. It seems he’s taken one of the worst moments in Masechaba’s to fire this shot.