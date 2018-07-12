Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa land Netflix comedy specials

Local comedians Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa are set to follow in the footsteps of Trevor Noah as they are set to perform their own comedy specials for Netflix.

The streaming media service and Just For Laughs have announced that the pair will be part of a new Netflix comedy special series, which will showcase the talents of 47 comedians from around the globe. The as-yet-untitled series is set to premiere sometime next year.

Morake and Moosa will be flying South Africa’s flag high, and Morake is making history as the first African female comedian to bag her own Netflix comedy special.

“Incredible things are happening and I am beyond grateful. I’m putting my best foot forward and I am hoping to do my country proud,” says Morake.

Tumi and Riaad will record their half-hour specials at this year’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal from July 24th to July 29th, along will 32 other funny men and women. The rest of the 47 stars are set to record their sets at gigs in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam.

“I’m looking forward to returning back to Montreal to take part in the Just For Laughs festival. Netflix are taking comedy to a whole new level and even though I’ve been a part of several specials back home, I’m excited and honoured to be taking part in a series of this calibre,” says Moosa.