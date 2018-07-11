 
Celebrities 11.7.2018 01:12 pm

Mampintsha reaches out to Babes Wodumo (yes, again)

Citizen Reporter

Mampintsha is plastering picture of Babes all over Twitter. To what end? Your guess is as good as ours.

While Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha still seem to be at odds these days, it hasn’t stopped the record boss from reaching out to his former girlfriend.

A quick glance over Mampintsha’s Twitter account reveals that he’s plastered up a number of pictures of Babes, reaching out to her.

Babes has yet to respond on Twitter, but we’re not holding our collective breath. The relationship between the self-styled Queen of Gqom and Mampintsha has been rather confusing to follow since a Metro FM interview in May, in which it was alleged the record boss had been physically abusive with Babes and that the pair’s engagement was off.

The last time the pair were seen in the same room in public was last month, when Babes Wodumo performed at a gig organised by West Ink Records. The singer arrived at the venue flanked by bodyguards who shooed press who wanted to interview her away. She didn’t say a word to Mampintsha and left shortly after she’d completed her set on stage.

