Emtee tries to explain his car crash concert performance

Emtee has gone on record to explain what happened at his stage show at the weekend, during which the rapper collapsed in front of his audience.

Fans and fellow musicians expressed concern this week after a couple of videos from the performance went viral. One showed Emtee swaying on stage and then falling over backwards, and the other showed the rapper being bundled off the stage by a couple of security guards, seemingly barely conscious.

The spectacle prompted the hashtag #PrayForEmtee to start trending on Twitter. Emtee, for his part, however, has announced that his fans have nothing to worry about.

“I’m doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell,” Emtee told Zalebs. “The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small, and I had to watch my step. It must’ve been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn’t have just fallen out of the blue.”

He also went on to address suspicions that he may have been intoxicated on alcohol or any other illicit substances.

“I was probably tired or something, but I wasn’t intoxicated with anything,” said Emtee. “It’s not a case of me being high or not, and if someone says I was high, drunk or whatever, how do they know that when they were not there?”

Emtee also clapped back at some of the celebrities who were calling on his record label, Ambitiouz, to take more responsibility for his antics.

“Celebrities are just doing what they usually do, acting all goodie-two-shoes for nothing, for followers I guess. I’m bigger than a lot of celebrities too so that makes them mad as well,” he said.

It’s unlikely that Emtee’s pronouncements are going to mollify his fans. The rapper was recently in the news for causing concern among his fan base, when he seemingly picked a fight with himself on Twitter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.