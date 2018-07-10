Global Citizen Festival set to rock SA – this is how you can get in

South Africans were yesterday granted a few moments of reprieve from the regular assault of negative headlines with the news that international superstar Beyonce and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, are heading to our shores.

Following growing speculation since Sunday, it was announced that Beyonce, the queen of the Beyhive, will headline the Global Citizen Festival, celebrating 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, on December 2 at the FNB stadium.

And to make the news even sweeter, Beyonce is bringing a few famous pals along.

Besides her husband (and recent collaborator) Jay-Z, the festival lineup includes Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin and Usher. And it will be hosted by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

“We are delighted to be a strategic partner with our friends at Global Citizen in celebrating the centennial year of Nelson Mandela,” said Ivy McGregor, director of VIP, philanthropy and corporate relations for Parkwood Entertainment, which is part of Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative.

“As part of this global collaborative, it is an opportunity to focus on the power of unity and ingenuity to change our world.”

But while the Beyhive is buzzing with excitement (and what era Beyonce looks to wear to the concert), there’s more to be excited about.

The concert is free.

Exact information on ticketing has been scarce, though, and prospective revellers can currently only supply their e-mail address on a website for information on how to earn free tickets.

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, it has grown into one of the largest platforms for young people around the world, calling on world leaders to honour their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

World leaders expected to address the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation.

The organisation has taken its action-based model to Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Canada, and created a platform for activists to learn about the issues they care most about, take action, and earn rewards for doing so.

Global Citizen has generated commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at more than $37.9 billion (R52 billion) that will affect the lives of about 2.25 billion people.

This year, Global Citizen has 29 commitments totalling $2.9 billion.

How to get a free ticket to the Global Citizen Festival

According to Global Citizen organisation: “Activists and music fans can begin to earn their free tickets starting on August 21 and can sign up today on globalcitizen.org.za, demanding world leaders make major investments to end extreme poverty and take a stand for women and girls.”

You can submit an e-mail address to the website, and according to the follow-up e-mail, you earn points in the following ways:

“Be a Global Citizen: watch videos, read articles and learn about issues that cause extreme poverty. To earn points: sign petitions, refer friends or share content on issues. To get rewards: use the points you earn by taking action to get tickets to the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100.”

For paid tickets, e-mail partners@globalcitizen.org.

