 
menu
Celebrities 9.7.2018 02:47 pm

Fifi Cooper mocks Emtee’s collapse at concert

Fifi Cooper. Image: Instagram

Fifi Cooper. Image: Instagram

Not everyone has a lot of sympathy for Emtee …

Award-winning artist and TV personality Fifi Cooper has taken to Twitter to ridicule fellow rapper Emtee, who made a spectacle of himself during a performance in Durban.

The video, which went viral shortly after it was uploaded to social media, shows Emtee spacing out and then collapsing onstage, causing an uproar from the crowd in attendance.

In a later video, the Ambitiouz Entertainment rapper, in a barely conscious state, can be seen being bundled off the stage by a couple of security guards. The scenes have prompted reactions from fans on Twitter, many of whom expressed concern for Emtee, prompting the hashtag #PrayForEmtee to start trending on Twitter.

Turns out, though, that Fifi Cooper isn’t all that sympathetic to Emtee’s plight, as she openly mocked the rapper on Twitter.

“What is ambitiouz saying to the child?” Fifi wrote. Her tweet, however, has received some pretty mixed reactions.

There’s no love lost between Fifi, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, and Ambitiouz. When the singer tried to to leave the label, it sought an interdict to prevent her from performing any music made while under a contract with the label. Things came to head when EFF leader Julius Malema stepped in, deploying the party’s lawyers to help her pro bono.

Mooketsi and Ambitiouz Records have since reached an out-of-court settlement that saw the rapper free to perform or release any music she likes.

 

 

 

Related Stories
Ramaphosa commits to visiting Marikana without Winnie 17.7.2018
Cassper Nyovest gets dragged over his ‘Mr Price jeans’ 17.7.2018
WATCH: Malema says Pauw ‘does not read’, lied about cigarette smuggler 16.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.