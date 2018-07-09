Fifi Cooper mocks Emtee’s collapse at concert

Award-winning artist and TV personality Fifi Cooper has taken to Twitter to ridicule fellow rapper Emtee, who made a spectacle of himself during a performance in Durban.

The video, which went viral shortly after it was uploaded to social media, shows Emtee spacing out and then collapsing onstage, causing an uproar from the crowd in attendance.

In a later video, the Ambitiouz Entertainment rapper, in a barely conscious state, can be seen being bundled off the stage by a couple of security guards. The scenes have prompted reactions from fans on Twitter, many of whom expressed concern for Emtee, prompting the hashtag #PrayForEmtee to start trending on Twitter.

Turns out, though, that Fifi Cooper isn’t all that sympathetic to Emtee’s plight, as she openly mocked the rapper on Twitter.

“What is ambitiouz saying to the child?” Fifi wrote. Her tweet, however, has received some pretty mixed reactions.

don't be like that Fifi. — Goofy_The Movie SA (@goofymovie175) July 9, 2018

I think Fifi must graduate from the level of being vindictive to Ambitious and focus on her music. — Predator (@Moletsane_P_M) July 9, 2018

Ahh Fifi????no — Unfollow And Block// (@HOFolks2) July 9, 2018

There’s no love lost between Fifi, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, and Ambitiouz. When the singer tried to to leave the label, it sought an interdict to prevent her from performing any music made while under a contract with the label. Things came to head when EFF leader Julius Malema stepped in, deploying the party’s lawyers to help her pro bono.

Mooketsi and Ambitiouz Records have since reached an out-of-court settlement that saw the rapper free to perform or release any music she likes.