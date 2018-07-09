How you can ‘earn’ your free ticket to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z

In news that is likely to have music fans frothing at the mouth, the star-studded Global Citizen Festival was announced on Monday for December 2nd.

Set to take place at the FNB Stadium, the concert will feature the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Usher, Cassper Nyovest, Chris Martin and Pharrell Williams.

The event will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Bob Geldof, Naomi Campbell, Tyler Perry, Gail King and Forest Whitaker and will be held to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Aside from the plethora of international and local acts that will feature at the Global Citizen Festival, prospective punters may be interested to hear that the gig is free. Yes, apparently you won’t have to pay to get through the turnstyles on December 2nd, but like many things in life that sound too good to be true, there’s a catch.

So how do I get a free ticket?

According to a statement released by the Global Citizen organisation, “activists and music fans can begin to earn their free tickets starting on August 21st and can sign up today at www.globalcitizen.org.za, demanding world leaders make major investments to end extreme poverty and take a stand for women and girls.”

A quick visit to the site shows that there is a holding piece of text that states “Earn Free Tickets” but it doesn’t link to any page that has information on how one does this. According to the statement, interested parties can take action on the Global Citizen platforms from August 21st and learn more via the Facebook account.

Enter your email into the ‘Sign Up’ box and Global Citizen sends you an email featuring a list of actions you can take to earn points.

It’s easy to get started:

Be a Global Citizen: Watch videos, read articles, and learn about issues that cause extreme poverty;

Take action and earn points: To earn points you sign petitions, refer friends, or share content on the issues you care about starting 21 August;

Get rewards: Use the points you earn by taking action, to get rewarded with tickets to the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100;

See impact: Help end extreme poverty by 2030. See how your actions improve the lives of people around the world.

“On 21 August, Global Citizens will have their first chance to earn their tickets,” the email reads.

If you sign up early – that is, right now – you’ll be able to earn points before anyone else in the running. In two days, Global Citizen will let you know how you can earn special bonus points.

That having been said, at the time of writing, the site does have a ‘Paid Tickets’ option, which allows interested parties to make enquiries about corporate suites in the stadium. Just email partners@globalcitizen.org for more details, proving that you don’t necessarily need to be a good human being to qualify – you could also just be a rich corporate overlord with the best seat in the house.