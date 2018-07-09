 
Celebrities 9.7.2018 11:32 am

Concern for Emtee as rapper spaces out on stage

#PrayforEmtee starts trending on Twitter as fans and musicians weigh in on Emtee’s car crash performance.

A video of rapper Emtee apparently zoning out at a live performance in Durban has gone viral, prompting both concern and criticism from fans and fellow musicians alike.

The video shows Emtee approach the front of the stage in front of excited fans and then pitch backwards and collapse, causing uproar.

Another video has surfaced showing Emtee being escorted from the stage by security guards, looking for all the world like he’s barely semi-conscious.

Following social media sharing the video like wild fire, the hashtag #PrayForEmtee has started trending on Twitter. Many fans have weighed voicing concern for the troubled artist.

Emtee has certainly had his problems of late. The rapper was recently in the news for seemingly picking a fight with himself on Twitter.

 

