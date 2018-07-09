Concern for Emtee as rapper spaces out on stage

A video of rapper Emtee apparently zoning out at a live performance in Durban has gone viral, prompting both concern and criticism from fans and fellow musicians alike.

The video shows Emtee approach the front of the stage in front of excited fans and then pitch backwards and collapse, causing uproar.

This #Emtee incident got me thinking. Pray all will be well!! pic.twitter.com/aacZkWMp3A — SA HIP HOP ANALYST (@Tusko_d) July 8, 2018

Another video has surfaced showing Emtee being escorted from the stage by security guards, looking for all the world like he’s barely semi-conscious.

Following social media sharing the video like wild fire, the hashtag #PrayForEmtee has started trending on Twitter. Many fans have weighed voicing concern for the troubled artist.

I can't be the only person that doesn't find that Emtee video funny, it's sad — flower bby???? (@_rhiitha) July 8, 2018

Emtee needs help. I feel like they could’ve announced that he is not feeling well or something instead of allowing him to perform in that state. — Basetsana Moeketsi (@AusBassie) July 8, 2018

I am not shocked with how Emtee is, after cyber bullying him because of his man organ & laughing at his wife calling him his 'mother' this was bound to happen soon. Even if he was on drugs before people have bullied this kid to a point of drugging himself just to numb the pain???? — IronLady (@LusandaHoyi1) July 9, 2018

As a fan of SA Hip Hop: this is not a laughing matter. The music business (in general) & hiphop specifically has to address how young artists are guided & mentored. I wish @EmteeSA had seen my interview with Fresh about "respecting your craft". I hope Emtee recovers from this https://t.co/53CuEmQSuq — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 9, 2018

Not even being rude this is genuine concern because he has a wife and kids. Emtee needs professional help and he needs it as soon as possible. — The Waveman (@caseywaves) July 8, 2018

Emtee has certainly had his problems of late. The rapper was recently in the news for seemingly picking a fight with himself on Twitter.