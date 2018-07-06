Nasty C drops new album, Twitter blows up

If you have your finger on the pulse of the local hip hop scene, you’ll know that one of the year’s most anticipated albums, Nasty C’s ‘Strings And Bling’ drops today.

If you’re in the dark about any of this, head on over to Twitter where news of Nasty C’s album is setting fire to social media. #StringsAndBling is one of Twitter’s top trending hashtags as fans and fellow artists pour praise on Nasty C’s sophomore effort.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest have also chimed, congratulating Nasty C on what looks set to be one of South Africa’s biggest hip hop albums of the year.

Fans and the media were treated to an exclusive performance of the rapper’s new tracks at a private performance last night at Universal Music Group’s offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg last night. The event was organised by UMG in partnership with with JOOX, the music streaming service that connects fans with their favourite artists. Fans can listen to the entire album on a number of streaming services right now.

