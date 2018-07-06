Madiba will be with us

To celebrate the 100th year of Nelson Mandela’s birth, History (DStv channel 186) will launch an app inviting viewers to share their personal stories or moments with Mandela.

The innovative campaign includes pieces curated from interviews with, among others, Bill Clinton, Alfre Woodard, Robert De Niro, Richard Branson and Bono, to local stars and politicians such as Devi Sankaree Govender, Basetsana Kumalo, Saleem Mowzer, Cheryl Carolus, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bongani Bingwa.

The moments will be shared live across digital and linear throughout July and into August. History is also giving these viewers an opportunity to be heard and become a part of the campaign by sharing their own stories on how they met Madiba, via the History app. The app will allow participants to be on the platform and allow each story to have a choice of two filter options with a selection of background music to choose from. Selected stories will be shown and shared across their personal social media platforms, as well as showcased on History’s Facebook page. info

In addition, during the birthday week, special relevant programming from July 16 – 22 includes:

Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad and Me

July 16, Monday, 7.15pm

In 2013, actor Idris Elba produced and released Mi Mandela, an album inspired by his time researching and portraying Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. This special documents one man’s struggle in producing his first album.

Mandela City

July 17, Tuesday, 7.15pm

The formidable racial prejudice that Nelson Mandela encountered on moving to Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, lead to his rapid politicisation and fight to topple apartheid. This programme charts the events that began one of the most legendary civil rights campaigns of the 20th century.

Mandela Country

July 18, Wednesday, 7.15pm

The unique story of Nelson Mandela’s early years. Born in one of the most rural parts of South Africa, Mandela is adopted by the Thembu royalty after the death of his father, but the lure of the city is more powerful than an aristocratic lifestyle in the country and Mandela flees to Johannesburg.

Mandela Rivonia

July 19, Thursday, 7.15pm

An uncompromising insight into the darkest days of Mandela’s life as he becomes the world’s most famous prisoner. Despite lengthy incarceration in an apartheid prison, Nelson Mandela overcomes indignity and cruelty to begin the negotiations that would eventually lead to a democratic South Africa.

Flat 13

July 20, Friday, 7.20pm

This is the story of the apartment in downtown Johannesburg that, between the late ’40s and early ’60s, became a hub of resistance against apartheid. Nelson Mandela described it as the place where “the first seeds of non-racialism were sown and a wider concept of the nation came into being.” He was concerned that history accurately record the role played by all freedom-loving people towards the final liberation of the country.

Mandela Tribute: Farewell Father

July 22, Sunday, 8.15pm

Celebrating the great stateperson’s life and the achievements he brought about through his leadership, from the inception of the ANC, imprisonment and the presidency. In keeping with the milestone week, History will be opened to DStv customers on DStv Compact, Family and Access from July 16 to 23. Customers don’t have to do anything to get the channel as it will automatically be made available on their package.