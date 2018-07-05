 
menu
Celebrities 5.7.2018 02:26 pm

Cassper Nyovest compares himself to Jesus and Mandela

Cassper Nyovest's logo is almost identical to Cartoon Network's. Pic: Muzi Ntombela.

Cassper Nyovest's logo is almost identical to Cartoon Network's. Pic: Muzi Ntombela.

Jesus. Madiba. Cassper. It all makes sense now …

Hip-hop stars aren’t exactly known for being humble. In a genre that prizes bling, egos, bragging and more bling, arrogance is something of a prized asset.

Leave it to Cassper Nyovest to raise the bar in this regard. After a fan called him out for being a show-off, Nyovest clapped back, telling the complainer to look into getting a new role model.

At this point, another fan stepped forward to defend Cassper: “I wish everyone could just appreciate the man the way he is.”

“He is a revelation to our generation,” the fan gushed, “and we should be protecting him instead of shaming him. Long live king Mufasa live long.”

It appears these words of praise had a profound effect on Cassper, prising open his cool facade and letting the world see the colossal ego that exists beneath. Replying to his fan, Cassper noted that like Mandela and Jesus (yes, Jesus), who were hated, he is also hated. If anything, he said, the hate validated his greatness.

The reactions on Twitter came fast and furious:

Far be it from us to point out that Hitler was hated, Stalin was hated and Pol Pot was hated too. Instead, let us bask in the glory of the great Cassper. One day he may plug his ego into the national grid and we’ll never need Eskom again.

Related Stories
Mshoza denies claims Cassper Nyovest owes her R100K 23.7.2018
WATCH: Trapeze artist falls to the ground on TV 22.7.2018
Cassper Nyovest gets dragged over his ‘Mr Price jeans’ 17.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.