Gauteng becomes an art wonderland this July

If you’re in Johannesburg or Pretoria there’s no better time to visit a gallery, starting with one of Joburg’s newest spots at Victoria Yards.

This is an urban wonderland where art and sustainability meet, so it’s no wonder John Moore was chosen as one of the exhibiting artists (his works are inspired by nature). And there’s more to look forward to as winter starts to dissolve.

Afropolitan Gallery

The new gallery at Victoria Yards has opened with an exhibition by John Moore which will run until August 1. Moore’s take on wildlife and natural heritage visually fuses themes of spirituality and mysticism, in addition to depictions of wildlife and the plight of endangered species.

Moore’s show at the Afropolitan Gallery is titled In the Beginning, in which he uses pastels as medium. Also on view will be etchings, linocuts and mixed media.

In the Beginning runs at the Afropolitan Gallery, Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen Street, Lorentzville.

Opening times are Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and also the first Sunday of every month as part of the First Sunday’s arts and entertainment events in east downtown Johannesburg.

For more information visit The Afropolitan Gallery’s website.

Association Of Arts

Artist Proof Studio is presenting an exhibition ‘I See U’ at Association of Arts Pretoria/Kunstevereniging.

‘I See U’ is the acronym for innovation, self-awareness, engagement, excellence and ubuntu (humanity) – the philosophy shared and nurtured at the Artist Proof Studio, printmaking centre of Newton, Johannesburg.

This group exhibition features established and collaborating artists where all prints from Artist Proof Studio are done by hand in collaboration with a team of printmakers and master printers. The studio focuses on all aspects of printmaking and development including sales, production and education, which is made possible through valuable partnerships and collaborations.

Artists include Kim Berman, Christiaan Diedericks, Sandile Goje, Walter Oltmann and David Koloane, as well as emerging graduates Boitumelo Gautlhaelwe, Thandiwe Khumalo, Ramarutha Makoba, Donald Makola, Phillip Mabote and Mario Soares, plus established alumni artists like Mongezi Ncapayi and Bambo Sibiya.

Artists Proof Studios will also have a space at the 2018 edition of the Turbine Art Fair.

The exhibition opens on Friday and will run until July 25.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

For more info go to the ASA Pretoria’s official website.

Gallery 2

Michael Meyersfeld presents his latest exhibition, Encoded, at Gallery 2. Meyersfeld’s recent photographs require a different type of eye that seeks awareness.

In Meyersfeld’s recent collection of images, the volume of the external world has been turned down in order that both the artist and the viewer can hear and feel the silence – the silence and stillness that have always been characteristic of Meyersfeld’s sensibility and aesthetics.

The exhibition is at 138 Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkwood from tonight until July 28.

For more information visit Gallery 2’s website.

