See Cartoon Network’s heroes live

See Cartoon Network’s most popular heroes, from Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball, Adventure Time and The Powerpuff Girls, in an interactive, spectacular stage production for children aged five and over.

In Cartoon Network Live, now on at Montecasino north of Joburg, Kelvin Gizmo, scientist extraordinaire, takes us into the world of Cartoon Network, which is under threat from Zarr, the evil robot.

We travel through the Land of Ooo, the city of Townsville and Elmore and meet their famous inhabitants. With them, and the help of the audience, Gizmo will hopefully be able to stop Zarr and his evil plans.

An international, award-winning creative team came together to produce this stage show. It is directed by award-winning director and choreographer Bart Doerfler, known for his work on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, The Walt Disney Company, The Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus, Holiday On Ice and DreamWorks.

The creative team also includes Stephen Emmer (musical director), Cynthia Nordstrom (costume designer), David Smeets (lighting designer), Michael Al-far (video designer) and Marinus de Graaf (set designer).

“The global premiere of Cartoon Network Live has just kicked off in Cape Town to rave reviews,” said Justin van Wyk, CEO of Big Concerts.

“It is the perfect show for your kids to attend over the winter holidays with all their favourite Cartoon Network heroes.”

“Considering Cartoon Network’s leading position in South Africa, we are extremely excited about this partnership, said Maria Rosaria Milone, senior director at Cartoon Network Enterprises.

“Creating interactive and immersive brand experiences provides not only kids, but their entire family, with new and exciting ways to engage with our shows and characters.

“Throughout the development of this production, Live Nation have matched our passion and ambition to bring Cartoon Network’s iconic brands to life, and we can’t wait to see African fans’ reactions.”

Don’t miss Cartoon Network Live in Johannesburg this week.

On until July 8. ɳ Montecasino.

Ticket prices: R175-R390 with up to 50% off at off-peak shows.

