New Skyscraper trailer drops

If you’re a connoisseur of thumping cinematic cheese, Skyscraper should be on your radar. It really, really should.

In case you’re unaware of this upcoming film, Skyscraper is kind of like a cross between Die Hard and The Towering Inferno with the volume turned up to just beyond the pain threshold.

The plot centres on a former FBI agent called Will Sawyer, who works as a security consultant for the tallest building in the world, which is known as The Pearl. He delivers his report to the building’s owners that The Pearl is vulnerable to a terrorist attack and, wouldn’t you know, a group of terrorists pitch up and attack the building.

If you’ve read this far, you’ll probably have gathered that ‘plot’ isn’t really what Skyscraper is about. No, what it’s about is action. Check out the new trailer below if you need confirmation.

Skyscraper sees release this month on July 13th. We’ll probably have a review up round about that time, but going on the above trailer, that review may just be a series of explosions captured on MP4.