Meghan Markle’s half-sister lined up for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Samantha Markle, the controversial older sibling of the Duchess of Sussex, who has been open about her acrimonious relationship with the royal, is reportedly top of Channel 5 producers’ wish list for the upcoming series and they are planning to fly her to the UK from America to take part.

A source told the Daily Star: “The theme for this summer’s CBB series is understood to be Scandal so Sam is ideal for this.”

Before Meghan marred Prince Harry in May, Samantha claimed her sibling had not provided her family with any support or help in dealing with their newfound notoriety.

Specifically asked whether Meghan has offered any support to the family, she said: “No, and I know that she’s been overwhelmed, so you know, we don’t really understand and I guess because we don’t understand, it shouldn’t be held against her. I think clearly there’s a lot of room for open communication.”

Samantha also revealed that her and Meghan’s dad, Thomas, had struggled to deal with the sudden scrutiny into his life.

Speaking about her father, she said: “Let me clarify, he’s 73, which makes him a bit more fragile. He’s a quiet man. I feel he’s been unfairly preyed on. He’s really been admirable about laying low and not speaking out, with all due respect.”

Samantha – who lives in Florida – admits she never expected to get an invite to the royal wedding as she was omitted from the guest list for Meghan’s first marriage to Trevor Engelson, which took place in Jamaica

However, Samantha revealed her plans to watch the wedding on TV from her home in America.

She said: “I have to say, I’m not taking it personally. It’s not just me. None of the family have received invites. Although we don’t understand, we can only wish them well. I’m not taking it personally, nor am I holding it against her.

“Also for some of us the travel is not very easy. I am in a wheelchair. I had to evaluate even if I had been invited, it would have been a bit difficult. But for everyone else in the family, I can only think that schedules might have been in the way. Nonetheless we wish her well, it is what it is.”

When asked if she’ll be watching on television, she added: “Of course.”

