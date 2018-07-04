Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo take author to court over sex tape claims

Power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have gone head-to-head with author Jackie Phamotse over a social media post alleging the existence of a sex tape that linked the couple to rapper Nasty C.

The couple laid a crimen injuria case against Phamotse, who is believed to be behind the controversial tweet.

She was served with a protection order last Thursday, and reportedly said she was waiting for the conclusion of the investigations.

The couple last month responded to the allegations of the sex tape, calling them false and defamatory. They claimed the incident not only caused them personal, emotional and professional harm, but also affected their children.

In their public response, the couple said they were deeply shocked and hurt by the salacious content and manner in which the post was recklessly shared and spread.

The Kumalos also mentioned they were considering other legal options available, including laying a complaint with the media ombudsman.

Their intent is to send a strong message to all those who regularly and carelessly share false and harmful information about others without fact-checking or considering the harm that could be caused to one’s reputation on a personal or professional level.

The Kumalos and Phamotse appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The case was postponed to July 26 for further investigations.