Nomzamo Mbatha’s sister survives car robbery

Nomzamo Mbatha’s sister, Wendy bravely fought for her life when she was attacked by two criminals after her car broke down

Taking to Instagram recently, the actress told fans about the horrible ordeal and that she was grateful that Wendy’s life was spared.

Nomzamo, who has lost two sisters in her life said that Wendy is her only remaining sister.

“Last week whilst in LA I received a voice note from my baby brother telling me that our sister had been mugged and attacked. Her car broke down at around midnight in the middle of nowhere and two guys approached. Offered to help her. Long story short, she had to wrestle for her life when the attacks came,” she said.

Nomzamo added that her sister has always been passionate about fighting against injustice and that she was grateful that her life was spared

“Since I was a little girl she’s always taught me the power to stand up for injustice. To speak up for myself. She still fights all my battles. I feel protected knowing that she’s around.

“Today I thank God that you didn’t die on me. Today I thank God for your life. Thank God you are still here. I love you,” she added.

