He will rock you!

Joseph Clark is making his way to Pretoria with The Music of Queen for a foot-stomping music spectacular.

The singer started his stint in the capital city last month when he performed at the Sun Arena. This month, Clark makes his anticipated return.

“My introduction to the Sun Arena was the two shows of Classics Is Groot on June 9. It was an incredible experience. I was honoured when asked to open their new concept of a more intimate theatre-style space,” Clark says about the venue.

“The Music of Queen lends itself perfectly to traditional theatres as well as arenas and the audience will be thrilled watching the show more up-close and personal.

“I’m also thrilled to be back in Gauteng after a hiatus of three years. I’ve been travelling internationally consistently since I was last here with a Queen performance at the State Theatre in 2015,” he added.

Clark is widely regarded as one of the world’s best Queen tribute performers and in his latest show, he aims to thrill the audience with his magical and individual style by taking the iconic band’s music to new heights.

Adding to the sensory experience, The Music of Queen features a star-studded band of top local and international stars, including lead guitarist and vocalist Nathan Smith, Richard Brokensha on guitar and vocals, Kyle Petersen on piano, keyboards, keytar and vocals, Trevor Donjeany on bass; and Peach van Pletzen on drums.

Clark and the band tour yearly across the world and have played to more than 30 000 Queen-fans in 2011 at The Gelredome Stadium in the Netherlands after which, they followed with their European theatre tour. Queen crossed all musical genres and the line-up of songs in The Music of Queen is like no other Queen tribute.

Apart from classics like ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘I Want To Break Free’, ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’, and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the band also cover songs not usually performed live, including’ Innuendo’, ‘You Take My Breath Away, ‘Is This The World We Created’ and ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’.

Clark said: “I’m not a believer in impersonating great artists. But to pay tribute to their music, to keep it alive and fresh, is the greatest compliment to their genius.”

Live music has always played a significant role in connecting people and this show is no different.

Previously, Clark starred in Queen At The Opera, one of the most successful productions in South Africa but he has shown his acting and singing chops with roles in The Buddy Holly Story, West Side Story, The Fantasticks, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph And His Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, Sweeney Todd, and March Of The Falsettos.

On top of these roles, he is a regular soloist with symphony orchestras in South Africa and the lead vocalist with the Noord Nederlands Orkest since 2009.

Catch Joseph Clark’s The Music of Queen at the Sun Arena at Time Square on July 20, 21 and 22.

Performances on Friday and Saturday start at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Ticket prices range from R200 to R450 and bookings can be made through Computicket, either online at or by calling 0861-915-8000.

The show runs for two hours 15 minutes, including interval.

