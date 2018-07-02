Katlego Maboe and girlfriend announce their son’s birth

Katlego Maboe and his partner, Monique Muller’s baby boy made his grand entry into the world last week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kat could not contain his excitement over becoming a new dad.

He told fans that both mom and baby were healthy, and that he was grateful for their blessing.

“It is with utmost and humblest joy that we share the news of the arrival of our son, #PhoenixKatlegoMaboe. Our bouncing baby boy is strong (he even stood up today), makes the funniest faces and has the cutest cry. Mommy is wearing the broadest smile on her face and is smitten with her little one,” he said.

Katlego thanked doctors for ensuring their son’s safe delivery and that Phoenix weighed over 3kgs at birth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkh4cc9BsOn/?utm_source=ig_embed

“We are immensely grateful to all our family and friends for the incredible support – you have truly made this the most special time for us. Dear Lord, thank you for the gift of our little Phoenix. Grant us the strength and wisdom to guide him back to you on his life journey! Amen!…and now, back to nappy changing,” he added.

