Leonardo DiCaprio unveils first look of Quentin Tarantino’s new film

Leonardo DiCaprio has lifted the lid on Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself and his co-star on the film’s set, looking rather dapper, posting the caption “First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.

The film is set in Hollywood in the 1960s around about the time the infamous Manson murders took place. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an actor who finds transitioning from TV to movies difficult and is thinking of going to Italy, which has become a kind of nexus for Western filmmakers thanks to the success of Sergo Leone’s spaghetti Westerns. Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, Dalton’s long-serving stunt double and friend.

The main cast is round out by Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate, Dalton’s next door neighbour who was brutally murdered by the Manson family.

The cast is a pretty star studded line up that includes the likes of Tim Roth, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen and Dakota Fanning. The movie is set to open in South Africa in August next year.