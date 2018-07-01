Malema saves Fifi Cooper from Ambitiouz Records

The EFF commander-in-chief has stepped in to help motswako rapper Fifi Cooper successfully fight against the interdict placed on her music by her ex-label Ambitiouz Records, Sunday World has reported.

The label and the first lady of Motswako suffered a breakdown in their relationship last year.

When the rapper, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, tried to leave the label, it sought an interdict to prevent her from being able to perform any music made while at the label.

The label won its initial legal battle, successfully being granted the interdict, but lost in the court of public opinion after many voiced their opinion that the rapper had been treated unfairly.

The EFF stepped in straight away, tweeting that they would help her legally.

We have seen the injustice caused on Fifi Cooper by Ambitious Entertainment which is politically associated with the corrupt North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo. We have contacted Fifi with the willingness to help her fight back against the corrupt & exploitative record company! — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 28, 2017

The rapper took them up on the offer, with Malema appointing the EFF’s lawyers to help her pro bono. Mooketsi and Ambitiouz Records have since reached an out of court settlement which sees the rapper free to perform or release any music she likes.

She is celebrating with a new album, titled Take Me Back, which will be the first release on her own label, MoCooper Records.

“I did different things in the past because I was not in control of my creativity, but now that I am my own boss I will stick to what I know best”, she said, explaining that the new project will be a return to her Motswako roots.

Fifi Cooper’s battle with the label has not been its only source of controversy.

Along with Mabala Noise, it is seen by some of showing the unwelcome influence of politics over music, with funding coming from ANC or ANC-linked sources.

Ambitiouz Entertainment owner Kgosi Mahumapelo is alleged to be North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s younger brother.

Two other artists, A Reece and B3nchmarq, dramatically left the label at the same time as Mooketsi.

A Reece complained that he was not allowed to keep awards that he had won, adding in a track he released called Loyal that he had been paid less than R20 000 a month by the label.

Rapper Emtee, who is still at the label, also complained of having his awards statues locked up and kept by Mahumapelo.

This week it was announced that singer-songwriter Amanda Black has also left the label.

Her departure will not be without contractual issues – she allegedly owes the label two more albums.

With the EFF’s involvement in Fifi Cooper’s legal affairs it seems that politics and music won’t be going their separate ways any time soon.