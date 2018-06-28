Court rules Inxeba is not hardcore porn

The North Gauteng High Court has overturned the hardcore classification for the film Inxeba – The Wound.

The high court has ruled that FPB’s Appeals Tribunal process for Inxeba was legally flawed, and should be reviewed and set aside.

The award-winning film has been at the centre of a heated legal battled between its creators, the Film and Publications Board’s Appeals Tribunal and the National House of Traditional Leaders since it went on general release last year.

The FPB originally issued the film with a 16LS rating, which indicates a film contains scenes of strong language, sex and nudity. It later slapped Inxeba with a X18SNLVP rating, classifying the same as hardcore pornography, meaning it could not be screened in cinemas and rather had to viewed privately or in adult stores.

Inxeba tells the story of a sexual relationship that takes place between two Xhosa initiates. Upon its release it was greeted with violent protests, which caused two cinemas to cease screenings of it.

The film has won critical acclaim and numerous international awards around the globe.