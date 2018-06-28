Erykah Badu to headline DStv Delicious Festival

The sixth edition of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will bring some serious food for the soul, with neo-soul icon Erykah Badu set to headline the two-day fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on September 22 and 23.

New Zealand’s young soul singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei, who recently wowed local fans when he played his first-ever South African gig in Cape Town, will also join Badu at this year’s festival.

The musical line-up is further beefed-up by the funk DJ collective, Jazzanova and the British acid jazz band, D’Influence. More acts are set to be announced in due course.

Over the years, music legends including Common, TKZee, Chaka Khan, Jamiroquai, Hugh Masekela, De La Soul, Lira, Macy Gray, Thandiswa Mazwai and Bongo Maffin, and Black Coffee, have played the main stage.

Due to the overwhelming success of the past two years, organisers have once again decided to retain the two-day format and venue of this world class festival.

Festival director Lloyd Cornwall says: “People want to go see high quality live music and enjoy amazing food at the same time, so what better way to experience this than over the Heritage Day long weekend?

“DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival attracts an estimated 40 000 visitors over the weekend due to unwavering standards of talent, production, safety and value for money.

“There is no other event in South Africa like The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. We can’t wait to get it on again.”

For more information visit deliciousfestival.com

