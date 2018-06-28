 
Ed Sheeran adds extra SA date

If you’re a Sheeran fan who lives in Johannesburg, we have good news for you.

Earlier this week, local Ed Sheeran fans were sent into a frenzy by the news that the ginger-haired songsmith would be touring South Africa for the first time.

(The use of the word ‘frenzy’ isn’t hyperbole – if you don’t believe us, check Twitter from three days ago).

The dates announced were March 23rd at  the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and March 27th at the Cape Town Stadium, presumably leaving Sheeran a little time to go sightseeing.

Now, Sheeran has added a second date to the Johannesburg leg of his tour. Fans who miss out on his March 23rd gig in Joburg have a chance to see him the following day.

“Following the overwhelming response to the first-ever tour announcement earlier this week, Ed Sheeran is pleased to announce an additional show at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday 24th March 2019,” The organisers of the tour, Big Concerts, announced in a  statement.

Tickets for the Cape Town gig go on sale now. Tickets for the Joburg gigs go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

