‘Bollywood Oscars’ honours deceased superstar Sridevi Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor was honoured for her final role at India’s movie awards in Bangkok, winning best actress at the celebration of dance, music and film just months after her shock death.

Sridevi’s widower Boney Kapoor collected award on her behalf at the Indian Film Academy’s annual awards ceremony.

Sridevi was considered one of the most influential Bollywood actresses in history. Her death from accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel room bathtub, aged 54, in February left the nation in stunned grief.

“I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life,” her widower Boney said as he collected the gong on her behalf at the annual awards ceremony.

“I still feel she is around … I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother,” the Bollywood producer said in an emotional speech quoted by Indian media, referring to the eldest of Sridevi’s two daughters, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Sridevi received the award for best actress for her final film, Mom, a thriller in which she seeks to avenge the gang-rape of her stepdaughter.

With an audience of more than 850 million, the Indian Film Academy Awards – dubbed Bollywood’s Oscars by some in the industry – is India’s biggest media event. It is also one of the world’s most-watched annual entertainment shows, held outside India to demonstrate Bollywood’s global appeal.

Sridevi “was the queen of grace and worthy of every praise,” read a message from the Indian Film Academy’s Twitter account. The ceremony saw India’s biggest stars descend on the Thai capital late on Sunday for a riotous evening filled with glamour and stunning dance routines.