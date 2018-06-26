Babes Wodumo shows up with ‘bodyguards’ to perform at Mampintsha gig

It seems every other day there’s a new development in the Babes Wodumo/Mampintsha saga.

While the two may have their differences at the moment, the controversy surrounding Babes’ alleged suffering at the hands of Mampintsha didn’t stop her from performing at a gig organised by the West Ink Record boss.

According to a report in the Daily Sun, the self-styled Queen of Gqom performed a set featuring several of her songs at the We Love West Ink concert held in the Artizen Restaurant and Lounge in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, last Friday.

Babes reportedly arrived at the venue flanked by bodyguards, shocking most of the attendees, since the gig was apparently organised to comfort and encourage Mampintsha. The paper reports that while the couple stood only inches away from each other, they didn’t speak once. Media at the event were prevented from talking to Babes by her bodyguards, and the singer left the venue immediately after stepping off stage.

The relationship between Babes and Mampintsha has been rather confusing to follow since a Metro FM interview last month, in which it was alleged the record boss had been physically abusive with Babes and that the pair’s engagement was off. Mampintsha for his part says he and Babes are still together.

Most recently, the West Ink Records record boss put out a call for kids between the ages of six and nine to play him and Babes in an upcoming music video shoot.