 
menu
Celebrities 25.6.2018 02:44 pm

Siya Kolisi’s wife gives spicy Twitter fan a klap

Citizen Reporter
Siya Kolisi during the South African national mens rugby team captains media briefing and team photograph at Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Siya Kolisi during the South African national mens rugby team captains media briefing and team photograph at Tsogo Sun Montecasino on June 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has taken a swipe at a fan who made her attraction to the rugby player clear on Twitter.

Twitter users really should take stock of the fact that a social media platform isn’t their own private conversation. If you post something on there, chances are someone will see it, and if you’re commenting on a celebrity, they may decide to take you to task.

For proof of this, look no further than Rachel Kolisi, the wife of newly appointed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who moved quickly to issue a swift digital slap at a user who made their attraction to her hubby rather plain.

https://twitter.com/___Yonela/status/1010672103488712704

Rachel, it seems, was having none of it, and let loose on the fan with a volley of tweets.

Ouch! Just in case you wondered, Siya is well and truly spoken for.

However, this being South African Twitter, other users immediately began speculating which local ‘celeb’ was encouraging her friend to hook up with Siya. One tweep has even (needlessly) alleged that Bonang Matheba might be involved.

As to who was doing the encouraging, that’s still unclear at this stage, but it’s worth following these events as they unfold on Twitter.

And it’s only Monday …

Related Stories
‘There’s only one guy right for the Springbok captaincy’ 21.7.2018
WATCH: Siya Kolisi rocks with youngsters at Craven Week! 10.7.2018
Bonang gives us the spiciest clapback of 2018 (so far!) 2.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.