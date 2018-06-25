Siya Kolisi’s wife gives spicy Twitter fan a klap

Twitter users really should take stock of the fact that a social media platform isn’t their own private conversation. If you post something on there, chances are someone will see it, and if you’re commenting on a celebrity, they may decide to take you to task.

For proof of this, look no further than Rachel Kolisi, the wife of newly appointed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who moved quickly to issue a swift digital slap at a user who made their attraction to her hubby rather plain.

https://twitter.com/___Yonela/status/1010672103488712704

Rachel, it seems, was having none of it, and let loose on the fan with a volley of tweets.

He’s not “a type”. He’s a married man responsible for 4 children. https://t.co/HJwOq7079G — Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) June 25, 2018

Just a side note. I’ve been there for all the good times. But I’ve also been there for ALL the bad times. Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me. — Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) June 25, 2018

Ouch! Just in case you wondered, Siya is well and truly spoken for.

However, this being South African Twitter, other users immediately began speculating which local ‘celeb’ was encouraging her friend to hook up with Siya. One tweep has even (needlessly) alleged that Bonang Matheba might be involved.

Bathi it’s Bonang and Lorna — Thandeka Mncube ????️‍???? (@iam_angielynne) June 25, 2018

As to who was doing the encouraging, that’s still unclear at this stage, but it’s worth following these events as they unfold on Twitter.

And it’s only Monday …