Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie tie the knot

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in fantasy TV saga Game of Thrones, tied the knot at the weekend.

The pair married in northeastern Scotland, with several cast members including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner in attendance.

The couple, started dating on the set after they met in 2012 and announced their plan to marry engagement in the Times newspaper last September.

The ceremony is to be held at the remote Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has been in Leslie’s family for 900 years, according to the Daily Mail.

Leslie left the show in 2014 after her character was killed off. Harington’s iconic character has appeared in every episode.

Game Of Thrones is set to return to screens for its eighth and final season next year.