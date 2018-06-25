Ed Sheeran is coming to South Africa

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will tour South Africa for the first team next year.

The tour, which is being organised by Big Concerts, will see Sheeran play both the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 23rd and the Cape Town Stadium on March 27th.

If you’re an Ed Sheeran fan (or you know someone who is) mark your calendar for the end of this week. Tickets for the Cape Town gig go on sale this Thursday, June 28th at 9am.

Gauteng fans will have to wait a day, as tickets for the FNB Stadium gig go on sale on Friday June 29th at 9am.

It might be worth bookmarking computicket ahead of the tickets’ release dates.