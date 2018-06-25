 
menu
Entertainment 25.6.2018 08:58 am

Ed Sheeran is coming to South Africa

Citizen Reporter

English singer Ed Sheeran will tour South Africa for the first time in 2019.

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will tour South Africa for the first team next year.

The tour, which is being organised by Big Concerts, will see Sheeran play both the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 23rd and the Cape Town Stadium on March 27th.

If you’re an Ed Sheeran fan (or you know someone who is) mark your calendar for the end of this week. Tickets for the Cape Town gig go on sale this Thursday, June 28th at 9am.

Gauteng fans will have to wait a day, as tickets for the FNB Stadium gig go on sale on Friday June 29th at 9am.

It might be worth bookmarking computicket ahead of the tickets’ release dates.

 

Related Stories
Mampintsha’s record label continues to lose acts 22.7.2018
Ed Sheeran world’s highest paid solo artist, joining Mayweather, Jenner and more 18.7.2018
Celebrate Mandela Day by listening to his favourite songs 18.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.