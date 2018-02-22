‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill to present award at Oscars

Hamill will attend the Oscars, March 4, four days before he is honored personally with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The actor, now 66, joked on Twitter: “Note to self: 1) Talk fast enough so the orchestra doesn’t try to play me off. 2) No ‘R2-Me Too’ jokes. 3) After opening the envelope, don’t say ‘La La Land.'”

The last quip references last year’s unprecedented Best Picture mixup, when that movie was read out instead of the real winner “Moonlight.”

Other presenters on the big day at the Dolby theater include Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

As for that star of Hamill’s: “Star Wars fans from around the world and a galaxy far, far away will be excited to hear that legendary actor Mark Hamill will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are proud to add this extraordinary talent to the historic Hollywood monument,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Hamill will receive star number 2,630.