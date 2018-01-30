Twitter reacts to Chance the Rapper’s SA tour with mixed views

#CastleLiteUnlocks boundary breaking hip hop artist, @chancetherapper, live in South Africa. 30 April at the TicketPro Dome. Tickets go on sale at Computicket 12pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5YEkQLjhVU — CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) January 30, 2018

The announcement was met with a variety of opinions on Twitter. Chance has won a Grammy award for hi groundbreaking gospel and Hip Hop infused album, Colouring Book.

Here is what people had to say on Twitter:

Lol you guys still gonna announce the main act right? pic.twitter.com/m7A1FVWI4M — Woke (@ProTwoolz) January 30, 2018

You paying for the tickets right pic.twitter.com/m4pVsLumKE — Woke (@ProTwoolz) January 30, 2018

We don't want anything to do with him though. pic.twitter.com/Wiz9DwKYuu — Morena_shai (@Morena_Jl) January 30, 2018

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.