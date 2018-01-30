Twitter reacts to Chance the Rapper’s SA tour with mixed views

#CastleLiteUnlocks boundary breaking hip hop artist, @chancetherapper, live in South Africa. 30 April at the TicketPro Dome. Tickets go on sale at Computicket 12pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5YEkQLjhVU
— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) January 30, 2018
The announcement was met with a variety of opinions on Twitter. Chance has won a Grammy award for hi groundbreaking gospel and Hip Hop infused album, Colouring Book.
Here is what people had to say on Twitter:
Lol you guys still gonna announce the main act right? pic.twitter.com/m7A1FVWI4M
— Woke (@ProTwoolz) January 30, 2018
You paying for the tickets right pic.twitter.com/m4pVsLumKE
— Woke (@ProTwoolz) January 30, 2018
We don't want anything to do with him though. pic.twitter.com/Wiz9DwKYuu
— Morena_shai (@Morena_Jl) January 30, 2018
I personally enjoy @chancetherapper so I ain't got no complaints #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/ts9up8iHoq
— karabo Moselekwa (@KMoselekwa) January 30, 2018
Thanks for making my dreams come true😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌😢 I'm so overwhelmed #CastleLiteUnlocks WTF man💃💃💃💃💃💃😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥😭🔥 @chancetherapper https://t.co/qIBngHUZX8
— Salt N… (@TshepiMoremong) January 30, 2018
