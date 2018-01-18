 
Entertainment 18.1.2018 07:32 pm

Williams, Hart, Fergie among All-Star performers

AFP
Pharrell Williams performs on stage performs on stage during the Global Citizen Festival G20 benefit concert at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017 on the eve of the G20 summit

Pharrell Williams performs on stage performs on stage during the Global Citizen Festival G20 benefit concert at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017 on the eve of the G20 summit

Pharrell Williams and his hip-hop group N.E.R.D. will perform at half-time of next month’s NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday, with actor-comedian Kevin Hart opening festivities and introducing teams.

The 67th annual clash of elite NBA talent will be staged February 18 in Los Angeles and also feature pre-game national anthems, the American sung by Fergie and the Canadian performed by Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies.

Williams, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, was nominated for his second Academy Award last year as a co-producer of the Best Picture candidate Hidden Figures. The 44-year-old American was also nominated for Best Original Song for his hit “Happy” in 2014.

N.E.R.D. — short for No-one Ever Really Dies — released its fifth album last month and the first single, “Lemon” featuring Rihanna, became Williams’ 19th song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Hart, 38, is about to embark on a global comedy tour and stars in the current movie release “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Fergie, 42, is an eight-time Grammy winner while the Barenaked Ladies celebrate their 30th anniversary this year with a tour.


