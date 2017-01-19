Five things to know about ‘Gobisiqolo’ hitmaker

- Celebrities like Ntando Duma and Thembisa Mdoda have jammed to Gobisiqolo uploading videos of themselves getting down to the hit.
2. Bonang declared the song a hit, giving Bhizer a stamp of approval!
3. Gobisiqolo has a video which debuted on MTV Base at the beginning of the year. The video isn’t yet available on Youtube.
4. He has released an album titled Bhizer which loosely translated means call in Zulu and is the owner of a german machine, a white BMW.
5. He has a daughter whom he affectionately calls ‘daddy’s princess’ and a son who graduated to grade 1 recently.
Listen to the song below.
