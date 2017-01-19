 
Entertainment 19.1.2017 06:41 pm

Five things to know about ‘Gobisiqolo’ hitmaker

Citizen Reporter
Bhizer. Image via Instagram.

We bring you details on the hit and man who owned December with his ‘Gobisiqolo’ hit.

  1. Celebrities like Ntando Duma and Thembisa Mdoda have jammed to Gobisiqolo uploading videos of themselves getting down to the hit.

THANK YOU PRINCESS MAGOGO STADIUM!!! 🙌🏻❤️ You guys were amazing!

A video posted by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on


2. Bonang declared the song a hit, giving Bhizer a stamp of approval!

bonang

bonang-2

3. Gobisiqolo has a video which debuted on MTV Base at the beginning of the year. The video isn’t yet available on Youtube.

On @mtvbasesouth now🎼🎼🙏🙏 #GqomParty

A video posted by bhizergobisiqolo (@bhizergobisiqolo) on

4. He has released an album titled Bhizer which loosely translated means call in Zulu and is the owner of a german machine, a white BMW.

bhiza-cd

bhizer-bmw

 

5. He has a daughter whom he affectionately calls ‘daddy’s princess’ and a son who graduated to grade 1 recently.

snenhlanhla

bhizer-son

Listen to the song below.

