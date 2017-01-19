Five things to know about ‘Gobisiqolo’ hitmaker

Celebrities like Ntando Duma and Thembisa Mdoda have jammed to Gobisiqolo uploading videos of themselves getting down to the hit.

THANK YOU PRINCESS MAGOGO STADIUM!!! 🙌🏻❤️ You guys were amazing! A video posted by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on Nov 5, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT



2. Bonang declared the song a hit, giving Bhizer a stamp of approval!

3. Gobisiqolo has a video which debuted on MTV Base at the beginning of the year. The video isn’t yet available on Youtube.

On @mtvbasesouth now🎼🎼🙏🙏 #GqomParty A video posted by bhizergobisiqolo (@bhizergobisiqolo) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:03am PST

4. He has released an album titled Bhizer which loosely translated means call in Zulu and is the owner of a german machine, a white BMW.

5. He has a daughter whom he affectionately calls ‘daddy’s princess’ and a son who graduated to grade 1 recently.

Listen to the song below.

