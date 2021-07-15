How to make smaller spaces appear bigger

Renate Engelbrecht

Create a sense of space and movement in a room with these tips.

Whether you live in a flat or a family home, you’ll always have smaller spaces that you would like to appear bigger. Here are some tips on how can do exactly that.

Tone on tone

Although colour contrasts may create depth in a room, using monochrome, neutral colours in a smaller space and combining colours from the same family will also assist in giving a room a more open feel.

White has been known as the one colour that has some of the best reflective qualities. Painting a space’s walls and ceiling the same shade of white will open up the room, making it feel light and airy.

The illusion of space can be created with monochrome, neutral colours, simple textures and breezy fabrics. Image: iStock

Clever storage, more space

With smaller spaces, storing items cleverly is one of the best ways in which you can create the illusion of more space. Too many things appear cluttered and could even make the room look smaller than what it actually is. Bring in some trendy baskets; utilise the coffee table’s drawers. Decluttering assists in creating a cleaner looking room that appears more spacious.

Create height

Don’t just think horizontally. Also think vertically and give your room some height by hanging curtains that hang from ceiling to floor. Volpes has a wide variety of curtains to choose from. This creates the illusion of height and will evidently also make the room appear bigger. Find ways for your eyes to travel in an intentional, orderly manner and create a sense of movement in the room.

Another way of drawing the eyes upward and creating the illusion of height in a space is to include detailed ceiling lights like chandeliers or flush mounts in the room.

Think big

By exchanging collections of small decorations for one large ornament or painting will also assist in creating the illusion of space in a smaller room.

Bold accents

The same rule applies to statement pieces like large couches or statement chairs. Rather opt for one statement piece than four accent chairs, or a king-sized bed instead of a double bed (if you can). It is strange how something so simple can make a space appear so much bigger. Also – when you buy furniture, be sure to buy pieces with exposed legs. This will also aid in creating the illusion of additional space.

That said, when a furniture piece brushes up against the boundaries of the room, it’s too large. Always leave some space between your furniture and the walls of a room.

Furniture pieces with legs create the illusion of space. Picture: iStock

A glimpse beyond

Glass, or any materials that are see-through, will make any items behind it appear farther away. A clear, frameless shower will make a bathroom appear much bigger than a shower with walls. Glass or Lucite tabletops also make the world’s difference to smaller spaces, allowing the eyes to move beyond the table into the rest of the room.

A glass shower allows the eye to see beyond. Picture: iStock

More light

Apart from adding mirrors to the room that can reflect light and create the illusion of space, also consider adding a lamp or two to the room in addition to the overhead light. Multiple sources of light can often expand a space, especially when it comes to rooms with limited natural light.

Rooms with rugs

Rugs are often used to define a certain space, but they can also assist in creating the illusion of more square footage in smaller spaces.

Clear the clutter

Keep walkways in the room clear from any clutter. By creating more floor space in a room, the room immediately appears bigger.

Keep it simple

When choosing upholstery for furniture in a small space, rather stay away from fabrics with bold prints, plaids or stripes. Rather try going for neutral colours and add some texture to keep things interesting. Too much detail will make a room appear smaller.

How low can you go?

Furniture pieces that are lower to the ground, leave more space above them and evidently creates a feeling of openness in a smaller space. Consider a loft bed in your bedroom or placing a mattress directly on the floor. Low-to-the-ground mid-century pieces and even some 19th century furniture pieces could do wonders in a smaller living room.

Opt for a loft bed to create the illusion of space. Picture: iStock

Open up

If the space you would like to appear bigger has ample natural light streaming in from the windows, don’t block it out with curtains. Consider opting for shutters or lightweight mesh or cloth blinds.

Also, rather opt for breezy fabrics as heavy fabrics will just absorb light and make the room appear more cramped.