How South Africans can transform a room with couch covers

Have you ever looked at a room in your house and wished you could get rid of that old couch? Maybe over the years it’s gotten torn up by your dog or cat. Or, it’s covered in material that looks like it’s from the 60s and you just don’t like it anymore.

You’ve thought about getting a new couch but with prices starting around R3000-R4000, it can get expensive really fast. If you need more than one couch or have to buy a set, it can easily cost over R10000.

Using a couch cover is a great alternative! Some people like to call them slipcovers or sofa covers. They are material covers made to snugly fit over your entire couch. Within a few minutes you can take your old couch and transform it into something new.

Getting the perfect fit

All you have to do is place the cover over your couch, tuck it into the couch and tie the couch together at the bottom. This way you’ll have a brand new looking couch in minutes!

Here’s an example from Crelo Couch Covers.

Design availability

Transforming a room now becomes almost effortless. There are endless designs available to mix and match with your interior. Maybe you’ve wanted to redecorate your room for ages but the couch always stood in the way. Now, you can finally take the plunge and turn it into the room of your dreams.

You can choose from patterned designs, luxurious velvet or stylish materials.

Different sizes and shapes

People using couch covers for the first time are always concerned whether a cover will work for their couch. Whether you get a cover custom made or order one that is pre-made, they tend to fit on most couches.

That also means, that no matter if you have a single seater couch or chair, two, three, four or larger seat couch, a sofa cover can work for you! Even L-shaped couches can work with covers. All you’ll have to do is get a cover for each section of the couch.

Important tip: Be sure to measure your couch as instructed before you place your order for your cover. Some require customers to measure the circumference of a couch, others the length and others the entire length including inner sides of your sofa.

Not always about price

As mentioned, slipcovers are much more affordable than a brand new couch. However, often your motivation might not be based on price, but functionality. Many homeowners get a cover for their children’s room or for a couch that their pets love to sit on.

You might love them to bits, but kids and animals can be messy. Couch covers can offer that added protection and help you maintain your couch for much longer as the material covering it is always the part that gets damaged first.

Caring for your couch cover

Covers are relatively easy to take care of. Always be sure to follow instructions given by the company on how to clean and dry the cover.

A good way to clean them could be to give them a quick vacuum, especially when you have a lot of dirty feet and pets on them. Then throw them into the washer, normally at a temperature of around 30 degrees celsius and let it dry outside.

Depending on the material, it might do well in direct sunlight on a very warm day. Also, some covers can be ironed, but only at low temperatures. It’s always best to follow the care instructions given.

