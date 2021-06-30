Thembi Seete: Can a body corporate evict you over unpaid levies?

Kaunda Selisho

Actress recently had to settle a hefty bill for unpaid levies owed to her body corporate to avert eviction, according to recent reports.

Gomora actress Thembi Seete set tongues wagging on Sunday after she made headlines for averting eviction when she settled a bill for unpaid levies totaling more than R50,000.

City Press reports that Seete missed 16 levy payments since 1 March 2019 which prompted the lawyers of Greenstone Hill’s Strelitzia complex body corporate to apply for a default judgment in the Pretoria High Court in January.

It was claimed Seete ignored a letter of demand to pay R52,036 for more than R40,000 in levy arrears and other related costs.

A letter of demand was sent last August.

Body corporate can’t evict you for overdue levies. City Press News24 this is disgusting – leave Thembi Seete alone. https://t.co/e4WNX7JJ24 — kgadi (@kgadi_ZA) June 27, 2021

According to The South African, when contacted for comment, Seete’s manager Thato Matuka, said the matter had been resolved.

One of the Strelitzia complex’s legal representatives refused to comment, saying a customer’s information and transaction history was private.

The power of body corporates

Guthrie and Theron Properties defines a body corporate as the collective name given to all the owners of units in a sectional title scheme.

“Units usually refers to the townhouses or flats in a development. The body corporate comes into existence as soon as the developer of the scheme transfers a unit to a new owner. This means that all registered owners of units in a scheme are members of the body corporate,” it says.

According to an entry on Rawson Property‘s website, problems often arise regularly in South African sectional title property because body corporates are not fully aware of the extent of their functions and powers. As a result, body corporates often fail to exercise their powers as the law requires.

Johalna Minnaar, national sales manager for the Rawson Property Group, defines the functions of a body corporate as follows:

1) To appoint agents and employees if it is deemed they are necessary to the welfare of the scheme.

2) To purchase or in other ways acquire and take transfer of mortgages, to sell units or to let or hire them out when necessary.

3) To purchase, hire or acquire moveable property for the use of owners so as to enhance their enjoyment of the scheme and/or to better protect it.

4) To establish and maintain the scheme’s common property, lawns, gardens and recreational facilities for the benefit and use of all residents.

5) To borrow money where it is deemed necessary to improve the scheme’s “performance”.

6) To secure the repayment of any money owed to the scheme and the interest payable on it, particularly with regards to unpaid contributions and levies. The body corporate can also mortgage any property vested in it.

7) To invest any money paid into the scheme’s administrative fund for the repair and upkeep of the common property.

8) To enter into an agreement with local authorities for the supply of electricity, water, gas, fuel, sanitary and other services.

9) To enter into an agreement with any owner or occupant of a section for the provision of amenities or services by the body corporate to such people. This includes the right to let a portion of the common property to any such person.

10) To do all that is necessary to enforce the rules regarding the control, management and administration of the scheme.

Based solely on point number 6, Strelitzia’s body corporate was well within its rights to take legal action against Seete.

When we get into the granularities about whether or not this matter is for public consumption, however, a case can be made for both sides of the argument.

So the editor of the newspaper will say “yeah let’s run this story, it’s informative and it’s in the public’s interest”? I just want to understand since I know very little about that world. https://t.co/VRKgOljEes — Bohani Xidumu (@Bohani21) June 27, 2021

Why is this even news. https://t.co/AKrMatlK2J — Ke Grootman. (@LordPercyK) June 27, 2021

Judging from the replies it seems like the media is damned if they do and damned if they don’t. In situations like this it might be better to downsize and release much needed cash flow, unless the bills were erroneously missed. — Caswell Ndlhovu (@Caswell1000) June 27, 2021

In the midst of all the shit and political content you choose to shame people who are trying to make ends meet. No maan, nizizidenge! — ◇v¥ (@ovypod) June 27, 2021

READ NEXT: Thembi Seete shares a picture of her son with a sweet message