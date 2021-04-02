It has been a year of lockdown and, rewinding twelve months, the first Level 5 and 4 of isolation held significant risk of boredom for families and individuals trapped between four walls. During that time, a surge in home baking, cooking, gardening, food-gardening, and DIY was reported the world over. In fact, the Joint Centre for Housing Studies at Harvard University in the United States said that a peak of 78% of homeowners interviewed in a survey, run between March and June last year, engaged in DIY home improvement project to accommodate their new lifestyles. At the time, the Centre...

In fact, the Joint Centre for Housing Studies at Harvard University in the United States said that a peak of 78% of homeowners interviewed in a survey, run between March and June last year, engaged in DIY home improvement project to accommodate their new lifestyles. At the time, the Centre expected the increase to fade away as the pandemic petered out.

South Africa has been no different, with home improvement chain Leroy Merlin saying that there has been sustained growth in the market. Cedric Sennepin, chief executive of the chain says that they have found that many people took on delayed projects at home or, for that matter initiated new plans to keep busy and “to take their minds off lockdown, the pandemic and the associated stress.

“It can be very therapeutic.” He adds that the group has been fortunate to experience this growth. Leroy Merlin opened its first South African store in 2018.

The retailer has taken DIY enthusiasm even further and installed work-centers with experts in their stores. “This is where people can come and get advice, learn new skills and engage with our experts,” says Sennepin, “but we have seen that queries and people seeking advise has also been climbing on our social media channels.”

And there seems to be no fade-out of the trend. “We have also launched e-commerce in the market with a very positive take-up.”

But it is not just all hammers, saws, and tiles. Home beautification has equally seen an uptick during lockdown and local home accessory manufacturer and online retailer Aurora Home. Yet, at first, it seemed like it was all over for a business barely a few months old when Level 5 had us all behind lock and key.

“It wasn’t good news for a brand-new business,” says proprietor Liza-Marie Dreyer, a graphic designer by profession. A plan had to be made to survive. “During the first week of Lockdown I was spring cleaning my house when I came across a big bag full of fabric offcuts that I had saved. It was a truly dark time for the world, and the colourful fabrics in that bag were like a light shining out in the dark. So, we adapted.

We started using up all our offcuts to make masks and to our great surprise, people wanted to wear the bright, joyful patterns on their faces. We acquired an essential services certificate and the rest, is history”.

Aurora now sells aprons, wrapping paper, planters, patterned throws, and kitchen towels amongst others. All in vibrant, patterned colours. Apart from creating new home improvement projects, people also wanted to brighten an otherwise gloomy outlook.

“Our typical customer is a foodie and loves cooking, baking, and hosting dinners or events in their homes. They are proud homeowners and love to decorate their homes with beautiful and quality products.”

Dreyer adds that the impact of the pandemic is now influencing interior design trends of the future. “Colour and texture will be key to comforting and uplifting spaces. As bright colours make a return into homes.”

