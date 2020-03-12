Coral Nintendo Switch Lite to launch in SA

Nintendo will add a splash of colour to its lineup with the new coral Nintendo Switch Lite console which launches in South Africa on 24 April.

The Nintendo Switch Lite colour palette already includes yellow, turquoise, and grey consoles.

The new coral addition is designed specifically for handheld play, making it easy for players to bring a diverse collection of exciting, relaxing and challenging games with them wherever they go.

This includes exploring a mysterious world with lively characters and puzzle-filled dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening; catching, battling and trading Pokémon in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; or travelling to a deserted island paradise to customise a dream life in the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As a dedicated handheld gaming device, Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch, but can still play all the games in the robust library that support handheld mode.

