This Cape Town hotel pool is one of the best in the world

Big Seven Travel has crowned this Cape Town pool one of the best in the world thanks to its views, surrounding natural features and location.

What makes a hotel pool one of the best in the world? Well, according to Big Seven Travel, mesmerising and memorable sunsets against the backdrop of the Cape Town skyline along with unrivalled views of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

These characteristics are what make the rooftop pool at The Silo Hotel not only one of the best pools in Africa, but in the world.

Located above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, the pool is one of two African pools to have made the list alongside the pool at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Tanzania.

The Four Seasons Safari Lodge’s free-form infinity pool boats offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding wildlife as well as “views of the untamed landscape of the Serengeti plains”.

Also on the list are pools at locations such as the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France and the popular Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

Mexico made the list twice with pools at Viceroy Los Cabos and Hacienda Uayamon in Yucatan Peninsula as did Indonesia’s Capella in Ubud and The Mulia in Bali.

Views, surrounding natural features and location seem to be the most prominent criteria used by the publication to decide what constitutes the best.

Only three of the pools are indoor pools while the rest are all nestled in gorgeous natural surroundings.

