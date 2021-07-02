Kulula, British Airways flights suspended due to Level 4 lockdown

Citizen reporter

The flight suspension will kick in on Monday 5 July, with Comair aiming to recommence services from 30 July.

All scheduled kulula.com and British Airways flights have been suspended for the next three weeks by owner Comair, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Comair said this followed the adjusted Level 4 lockdown restrictions, among which means all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng has been prohibited at least for the next two weeks.

This, however, largely depends on lockdown regulations at the end of the month, particularly in Gauteng.

Rebooking and fees

Comair assured kulula.com customers that all tickets booked from 28 June to 29 July will be valid for 12 months and no penalty fees will apply.

British Airways customers are urged to use the airline’s Book with Confidence policy.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe under the circumstances it is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees,” Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said.

The move has been described by Comair business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson as “bold, brave and responsible”.

Compiled by Nica Richards