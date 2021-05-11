Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
11 May 2021
Vaccine tourism: Here’s three countries you can get a Covid-19 jab

If you are in a rush, there are a few countries allowing South Africans to get vaccinated while on holiday.

South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine rollout hasn't exactly been the world's fastest or smoothest and phase two of the project is only set to commence next week, with those over 60 to be vaccinated. For the rest of the country hoping to get on with their lives without fear, there are two options. Wait until your turn is finally announced several months from now, or turn your vaccine experience into a holiday. This is obviously not available to everyone, but those with time and money to travel do have options how and where they get vaccinated against Covid-19. Some countries have...

