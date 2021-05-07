Secluded destinations to escape to in South Africa

Renate Engelbrecht

People are still cautious when it comes to travelling and when they do, they often opt for more secluded destinations with minimal human contact and maximum contact with nature.

These cabins – whether it’s a traditional log cabin, a luxury cabin or a gyspy vargo you’re after – are the ideal escape from your home that has become your office and the answer to that much-needed digital detox.

Big Pod

Pretoria, Gauteng

Farmstays at Rosemary Hill is the latest craze, with Big Pod being the ideal family cabin sleeping up to six people. What originally started with one A-frame cabin at the beginning of lockdown has evolved into a range of comfy cabins perfect for a break from the city. These trendy cabins are a walking distance from the farm’s coffee shop and include breakfast.

Rate: R3,200 a night

The Sunset Dome

Tulbagh, Western Cape

La Bruyere farm’s 2-sleeper Sunset Dome allows you to experience some of the best sunsets in the valley. The self-catering cabin comes with electricity and its hot shower and bath both overlook the dam. There’s also a fruit and vegetable garden for guests to indulge in.

Rate: From R1,900 a night

Kloofsig

Memel, Free State

Although still in the planning phase of the actual cabins, Kloofsig’s farm cottage is cabin enough if you’re keen on exploring what the Witkoppe mountain range has to offer. Here a true off the grid experience is a given. The 8-sleeper cottage’s wood-fired hot tub, sandstone braai and traditional donkey boiler are just some of its unique features.

Rate: From R2,500 a night

Treedom Villas & Vardos

Wilderness, Western Cape

In addition to its popular 4-sleeper villa, two of Treedom’s five gypsy vardos have now been completed. These 2-sleeper, boho-style vardos come with outdoor barrel bubble baths, fire pits and a forest greenhouse for lounging and dining. The Owl Vardo also has an outdoor rocking bed, while the Gypsy Vardo comes with an Instagrammable moon swing.

Rate: From R1,700 a night

Antbear Eco Lodge

Estcourt, Kwazulu-Natal

Become one with nature in Antbear Eco Lodge’s luxury cave. With a wooden, cabin-like deck overlooking the Drakensberg, this cave with actual rock art on the walls effortlessly brings nature indoors. It’s an eco-experience like no other and includes dinner, bed and breakfast.

Rate: From R2,100 per person per night

Buff and Fellow

George, Western Cape

Overlooking the beautiful Outeniqua Mountains, Buff and Fellow’s eco-friendly cabins, pods and coconuts are the perfect escape. Guests get to enjoy both nature and farm life with free-to-use Indian canoes, a help-yourself vegetable garden, bonfire bonding, fresh eggs from the working farm’s Cluck and Fellow chicken coop and more.

Rate: From R1,250 a night

AfriCamps

Hoedspruit, Limpopo

Dotted around a dam popular for catch-and-release fishing, AfriCamps’ Hoedspruit glamping tents can easily go for cabins as they come with all the bells and whistles. One of the unique selling points is their outdoor wood-fired hot tubs and at Hoedspruit camp you get to book a guided game drive to the Kruger National Park or other nearby reserves.

Price: From R1,340 per couple sharing per night

Pinetree Cabin at Protea Farm

Montagu, Western Cape

Protea Farm’s Pinetree cabin is the perfect summer hideout, but also a romantic winter escape. Don’t miss out on the Montagu Tractor Trip, boasting the most spectacular views from 1,500m above sea level, or the potjiekos served on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Rate: From R700 per couple sharing per night

MTO Tsitsikamma Hiking Trail

Nature’s Valley, Western Cape

The Tsitsikamma Hiking Trail’s rustic cabins are perfect for both serious hikers and slackpackers. These humble overnight cabins all boast magnificent views worth working for and include bunk beds for up to 24 people. They come with basic cooking supplies, braai facilities, showers, toilets and hot water shower buckets.

Rate: From R200 per person per day

Witklipfontein Eco Lodge

Vredefort Dome, Free State

Located on one of the original farms that form part of the Vredefort Dome, a Unesco World Heritage Site, Witklipfontein’s 10-sleeper self-catering unit boasts beautiful scenery, game, art, fresh farm eggs and produce from the permaculture vegetable garden. A green roof, rammed earth and sandbag walls bring you back to earth instantly.

Rate: From R6,800 for 6 people